Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after buying an additional 1,829,411 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 96.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,642,000 after buying an additional 1,147,342 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,377,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 745.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.70 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

