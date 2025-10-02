iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,367,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

