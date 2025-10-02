Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,652 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day moving average is $185.83. The firm has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

