BSW Wealth Partners Sells 15,780 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF $XVV

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XVV opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

