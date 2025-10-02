Head to Head Review: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) vs. Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and RLX Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.16 $1.17 million ($0.04) -24.98 RLX Technology $376.55 million 10.99 $75.60 million $0.07 37.64

Volatility and Risk

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLX Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Maison Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -0.88% -2.83% -0.40% RLX Technology 22.32% 4.54% 4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Maison Solutions and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 RLX Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maison Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 325.43%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.61%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than RLX Technology.

Summary

RLX Technology beats Maison Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

