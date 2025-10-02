B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) vs. Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Critical Survey

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Vivendi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get B Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.40 billion 0.29 $29.19 million $0.28 23.88 Vivendi $321.42 million N/A -$6.50 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for B Communications and Vivendi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vivendi 0 2 0 2 3.00

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.16% 14.92% 2.83% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats Vivendi on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

(Get Free Report)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Lagardère segment engages in the publishing, media, and travel retail activities. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes French magazines and online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment operates CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Foundation, a Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.