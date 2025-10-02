Reviewing bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and bioMerieux”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $3.45 million 12.89 -$12.32 million ($0.15) -5.93 bioMerieux $4.31 billion 3.71 $467.68 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

bioMerieux has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioMerieux has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and bioMerieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -55.44% -163.49% -78.67% bioMerieux N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and bioMerieux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 bioMerieux 0 1 0 0 2.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 150.22%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than bioMerieux.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About bioMerieux

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy-l'Étoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

