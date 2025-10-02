Financial Analysis: INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares INPLAY OIL CP and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPLAY OIL CP -0.63% 1.18% 0.56% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for INPLAY OIL CP and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPLAY OIL CP 0 1 1 3 3.40 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Given Deep Well Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deep Well Oil & Gas is more favorable than INPLAY OIL CP.

This table compares INPLAY OIL CP and Deep Well Oil & Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPLAY OIL CP $210.66 million 1.21 $6.91 million ($0.04) -228.00 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

INPLAY OIL CP has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

INPLAY OIL CP beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INPLAY OIL CP

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

