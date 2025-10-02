Financial Review: WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) & Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) and WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ekso Bionics and WORK Medical Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $17.92 million 0.75 -$11.33 million ($6.64) -0.77 WORK Medical Technology Group $11.51 million 0.39 -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WORK Medical Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and WORK Medical Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 WORK Medical Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $562.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,843.58%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than WORK Medical Technology Group.

Risk and Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WORK Medical Technology Group has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and WORK Medical Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -75.66% -86.60% -41.70% WORK Medical Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats WORK Medical Technology Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About WORK Medical Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.