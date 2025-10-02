Head to Head Survey: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) vs. Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) and Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Intergroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 39.43% 3.61% 2.52% Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intergroup shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Intergroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $237.93 million 3.82 $68.30 million $1.09 5.59 Intergroup $64.38 million 0.68 -$9.80 million ($3.41) -6.01

This table compares Five Point and Intergroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Five Point and Intergroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intergroup 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five Point beats Intergroup on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

