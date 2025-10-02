S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $481.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

