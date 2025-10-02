Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF opened at $246.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $246.84.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

