70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,407,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 50,572,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

70688 (COR.L) Trading Down 9.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £645,261.40 and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About 70688 (COR.L)

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

