ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.56). 1,161,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 365,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293 ($3.95).

Several research firms recently commented on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 458.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £330.13 million, a PE ratio of -112.19, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

