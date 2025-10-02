Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Position Trimmed by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

