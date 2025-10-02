Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 1,133.3% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3%

BDRFY stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.