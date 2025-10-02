Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Rises By 300.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Avon Protection stock opened at C$28.10 on Thursday. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of C$14.05 and a 12 month high of C$28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.71.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

