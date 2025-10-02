Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,271.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

