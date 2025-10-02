Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenntag Trading Up 2.0%
OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.85.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
