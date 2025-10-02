Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 477 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $11,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,162 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

