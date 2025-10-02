Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stock Holdings Increased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $834.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $843.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.