Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AAON by 86.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,906 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,180,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,223,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 5,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

