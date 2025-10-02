Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $655.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.26 and its 200 day moving average is $513.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

