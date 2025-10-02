13,231 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $120.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

