Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after buying an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

