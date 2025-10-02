Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 3.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

