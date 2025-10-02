Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 65,112.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,506,000 after acquiring an additional 751,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ventas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,230,000 after acquiring an additional 194,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. This trade represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 446.51%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

