Analyzing Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ) & Its Competitors

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2025

Profitability

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -141.25% -80.77%
Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors -2,606.23% -412.56% -44.26%

Volatility and Risk

Flag Ship Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flag Ship Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 10.47, indicating that their average stock price is 947% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -$6.17 million -0.16
Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors $441.04 million -$69.02 million -9.24

Flag Ship Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Flag Ship Acquisition. Flag Ship Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Flag Ship Acquisition rivals beat Flag Ship Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Flag Ship Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.