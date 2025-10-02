PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for 1.2% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 388.8% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 701.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 447.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $100.81 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

