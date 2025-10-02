USA Financial Formulas Buys New Position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF $OGIG

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8,531.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Trading Up 26.0%

Shares of OGIG stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.10.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

