Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stake Lowered by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

