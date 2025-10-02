Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after buying an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

