Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

