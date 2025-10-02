Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 399,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 729,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.