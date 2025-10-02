Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 715,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

