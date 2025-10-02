Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Time to Sell?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 292,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 127,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 18.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

