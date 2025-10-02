Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,755 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 118.9% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $203,000. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.4% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.