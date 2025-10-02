Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $170.84 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.59 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.18.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the transaction, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

