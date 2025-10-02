Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,409 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE HRB opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

