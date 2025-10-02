Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.20 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7,496.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 107,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

