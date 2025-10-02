TFG Advisers LLC Buys 5,183 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,930,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. UBS Group raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

