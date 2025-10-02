TFG Advisers LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after buying an additional 2,657,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after buying an additional 1,886,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. HSBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.