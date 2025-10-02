FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 279.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.97% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 364,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.1% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.