Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Oracle were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $289.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

