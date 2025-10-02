SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 9,693 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

