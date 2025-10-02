Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $154.64 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

