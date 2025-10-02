HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This represents a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8%

VRSK stock opened at $249.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $288.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.83 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

