Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,435 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.57.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

