560 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $606.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.50 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

