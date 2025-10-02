Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

